How Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse Helped Michael B. Jordan Prepare For Creed 3 And His Directorial Debut

Michael B. Jordan is on the precipice of entering a major new era of his career. After starring in Creed, and after both starring in and producing Creed II, the actor-cum-filmmaker is now set to make his directorial debut with Creed III (as well as star and produce). That’s a major step for anyone in the industry, and as I learned speaking with Jordan earlier this month, preparation has had him looking at the on-set experience differently, including the making of his new action movie, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.
As featured in the video up top, I interviewed Michael B. Jordan during the virtual press day for the new Amazon Prime release, and knowing that he had a big hand behind the scenes of Without Remorse I asked about his work as a producer and his preparation for helming Creed III. He acknowledged the level of responsibility that comes with the job – being the person meant to answer everybody’s questions – and sees the position as an expansion on what he’s been doing the last few years. Said Jordan,
I mean, I think I'm looking at everything differently now that I'm directing. I've think from top to bottom. I think producing is something I've naturally always done, but I guess it's more now in an official capacity. And when you're looked to for the answer for almost everything as a director on a project, you have to have an opinion on everything. I think it thrusts you further into the producing on another level. So, I mean, I guess to answer your question is like, yeah, I'm way more hands on this project than I have [been] with anything else.
Michael B. Jordan has been acting in Hollywood for more than 20 years now, his professional debut being a small role in a Season 1 episode of The Sopranos, but in that time he has made massive strides to become one of the industry’s biggest stars, and that has been bolstered by the founding of his production company Outlier Society. Since 2018 he has been producing a number of film and television projects, including Creed II, Gen: Lock, and Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, but adding a new section on his filmography for Creed III is a big deal.
Not much is known about the sequel at this time, but it has been set for release on November 23, 2022, and production will begin this year. While Sylvester Stallone will apparently not be reprising his role as Rocky Balboa in the movie, Tessa Thompson, who played Bianca in the previous two Creed movies, and Phylicia Rashad, who plays Adonis Creed’s mother Mary Anne Creed, are expected to return to their respective roles. Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler are handling screenwriting duties, while Ryan Coogler – who, between Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther has been a massive figure in Michael B. Jordan’s career – will be producing.
While we wait for Creed III, fans only have days left before the streaming debut of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. Co-starring Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, Lauren London, and Guy Pearce, the exciting new action film will be debuting on Amazon Prime this Friday, April 30.