How Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse Helped Michael B. Jordan Prepare For Creed 3 And His Directorial Debut

I mean, I think I'm looking at everything differently now that I'm directing. I've think from top to bottom. I think producing is something I've naturally always done, but I guess it's more now in an official capacity. And when you're looked to for the answer for almost everything as a director on a project, you have to have an opinion on everything. I think it thrusts you further into the producing on another level. So, I mean, I guess to answer your question is like, yeah, I'm way more hands on this project than I have [been] with anything else.