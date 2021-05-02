Moulin Rouge Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now, Including Nicole Kidman

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Baz Luhrmann’s romantic musical, Moulin Rouge, follows star-crossed lovers. They are being torn apart by greed and ambition, but brought together by the beauty of music and words. It’s a true bohemian love story. Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman play lead characters Christian and Satine. Christian is a romantic writer and Satine is a prostitute and performer who dreams of being an actress. Moulin Rouge premiered 20 years ago, and many of the Moulin Rouge cast have had very successful careers, especially Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor.

The making of Moulin Rouge involved casting many Australian and European actors and actresses who may have been unknown to American audiences at that time, but over the last twenty years, many have gained international acclaim either on stage or screen. Let’s take a look at what Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, and the rest of the Moulin Rouge cast have been up to since appearing in Baz Luhrmann’s popular favorite.