Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Has A Classy Response After Oscars Drama

Of course, as those who watched the 93rd Academy Awards know, Anthony Hopkins winning the Best Actor Oscar instead of Chadwick Boseman wasn’t the only surprising thing that happened with that category. Usually an Oscars ceremony ends with announcing what wins Best Picture, but this time, Best Actor was saved for last. Plus, after Joaquin Phoenix announced that Hopkins won, the broadcast abruptly ended. Apparently Olivia Colman, Hopkins’ The Father costar, was going to accept the Oscar on his behalf, but there was a misunderstanding that resulted in that plan not going through.