Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Has A Classy Response After Oscars Drama

Following his passing in August 2020, Chadwick Boseman had one more movie set to come out: Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, where he played an ambitious trumpeter named Levee Green. Boseman’s performance scored critical acclaim, and after posthumously winning a Golden Globe, he was also nominated for the Best Actor Oscar. However, as those who watched the 93rd Academy Awards this past Sunday saw, it was Anthony Hopkins who took home that particular award for his performance in The Father. Now Boseman’s brother, Derrick Boseman, is classily responding to those who see this as a snub.
Look around social media, and you’ll find plenty of people who are unhappy with Anthony Hopkins winning the Best Actor Oscar over Chadwick Boseman. However, Derrick Boseman doesn’t see Hopkins winning as a snub, telling TMZ that neither he nor the rest of the Boseman family were upset that Chadwick’s name wasn’t called. As Derrick explained, Chadwick Boseman never placed a lot of value on the Oscars, describing them as a “campaign.”
Furthermore, Derrick Boseman wished Anthony Hopkins well, saying that the actor surely would have done the same if Chadwick Boseman had won. For what it’s worth, Hopkins was indeed a class act in his acceptance speech posted the morning after the 93rd Academy Awards, as he paid tribute to Boseman. This is Hopkins’ second Oscar win, having previously won for playin Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs, and he’s also been nominated four other times. Hopkins is now also the oldest actor to win the Best Actor category, with Henry Fonda previously holding that record.
Of course, as those who watched the 93rd Academy Awards know, Anthony Hopkins winning the Best Actor Oscar instead of Chadwick Boseman wasn’t the only surprising thing that happened with that category. Usually an Oscars ceremony ends with announcing what wins Best Picture, but this time, Best Actor was saved for last. Plus, after Joaquin Phoenix announced that Hopkins won, the broadcast abruptly ended. Apparently Olivia Colman, Hopkins’ The Father costar, was going to accept the Oscar on his behalf, but there was a misunderstanding that resulted in that plan not going through.
All this was just one element that made the 93rd Academy Awards an… unusual viewing experience. Granted, we already knew going into the event that this would be different from traditional Oscars presentations due to COVID-19 complications, but between the endless speeches and Glenn Close doing Da Butt (something I never thought I’d type), it’s safe to say that this year’s ceremony missed with a lot of people. This was also the least-viewed Oscars telecast yet, with only 9.85 million people tuning in.
With the 93rd Academy Awards having come and gone, you can now start predicting what will be honored at the 94th Academy Awards. As for Anthony Hopkins, he can next be seen starring in The Virtuoso alongside Anson Mount and Abbie Cornish. It premieres in theaters this Friday, April 30.