Last Man Standing's Kaitlyn Dever Landed A Movie With ER Icon George Clooney

The announcement of Kaitlyn Dever joining Ticket to Paradise comes several months before she’ll be seen in Dear Evan Hansen, the cinematic adaptation of the same-named musical where the actress plays Zoe Murphy opposite Ben Platt’s titular character. As far as Dever’s other film credits go, she’s arguably best well known for the Olivia Wilde-helmed coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, and she’s also shown up in Detroit, The Front Runner and Beautiful Boy. Dever also starred in the Netflix miniseries Unbelievable and will be seen later this year in the Hulu miniseries Dopesick.