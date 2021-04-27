Last Man Standing's Kaitlyn Dever Landed A Movie With ER Icon George Clooney

If you’re a fan of the soon-to-conclude Last Man Standing, then you’re well acquainted with Kaitlyn Dever, who’s starred as Eve Baxter for the entirety of the Fox series’ run, be it as part of the main cast or in a recurring capacity. But Dever has also assembled an impressive lineup of film work over the years, and now she’s landed a movie that will see her acting opposite George Clooney, who also left a memorable impression on TV during his ER days.
Kaitlyn Dever has boarded Ticket to Paradise, the romantic comedy that’s reuniting George Clooney with Julia Roberts, who have previously worked together on the first two Ocean’s movies and Money Monster. Deadline didn’t provide any details on who Dever is playing, but considering the movie’s premise follows exes who are on a mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they did at her age, it’s easy enough to envision Dever playing said daughter.
The announcement of Kaitlyn Dever joining Ticket to Paradise comes several months before she’ll be seen in Dear Evan Hansen, the cinematic adaptation of the same-named musical where the actress plays Zoe Murphy opposite Ben Platt’s titular character. As far as Dever’s other film credits go, she’s arguably best well known for the Olivia Wilde-helmed coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, and she’s also shown up in Detroit, The Front Runner and Beautiful Boy. Dever also starred in the Netflix miniseries Unbelievable and will be seen later this year in the Hulu miniseries Dopesick.
Kaitlyn Dever is the fourth actor to board Ticket to Paradise, because in addition to George Clooney and Julia Roberts, it will also star American Horror Story’s Billie Lourd. Clooney most recently directed and starred in the Netflix movie The Midnight Sky, and he’s currently shooting a movie with Ben Affleck called The Tender Bar, where he’s repeatedly proven to be a class act. Roberts last appeared on camera in the movie Ben is Back and Season 1 of Amazon’s Homecoming, both of which came out in 2018. She’s also starring in the Starz miniseries Gaslit.
Behind the scenes, Ticket to Paradise snagged Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’s Ol Parker to direct and co-write the script with Daniel Pipski. While a lot of romantic comedies have been streaming offerings in recent years, Ticket to Paradise hails from Universal Pictures, and the studio is adamant that it get a traditional theatrical release.
Ticket to Paradise is slotted for a September 30, 2022 release, and as of right now, it has that opening weekend to itself, sandwiched between Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. While we wait for more news about the movie’s development, browse through our upcoming 2021 movies schedule to learn what arriving later this year.