I Just Found Out That Jenna Ortega Is Going To Be In A Movie With Glen Powell, And Her 'Top Secret' Tease Has My Attention

Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega are emerging as some of the brightest stars of this generation. Both not only have the talent but the screen presence as well. And, as a fan of the both of them, I'm pleasantly surprised to learn that Powell and Ortega are teaming up for a project. Thus far, the production is shrouded in mystery, with details likely on a need-to-know basis. However, at the very least, Ortega just provided a tease for the “top secret” movie, and I'm my interest is piqued!

So far what is known about the Jenna Ortega/Glen Powell project is that J.J. Abrams and his production company, Bad Robot, are behind it. And, despite speculation, it’s not a time-traveling movie. Also, Samuel L. Jackson will also be part of the cast, and he adds some serious star power. During Ortega’s interview with The Cut, the former Disney Channel star provided a few more figurative crumbs for us to nibble on:

It all feels very top secret, but it is an original J.J. script with some fantasy elements. I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a story like this so early on.

Jenna Ortega is not one to stray away from productions that contain “fantasy elements." After all, on Wednesday (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription), her eponymous character has psychic abilities and interacts with the supernatural. Ortega's role in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice also marked another instance in which she could play in a somewhat more heightened reality. Her 2025 movie release, Death of a Unicorn, also fits into that box, as it tells the story of a where a father and daughter who face the vengeful wrath of mythical creatures.

I still can't believe I'm only just hearing about this upcoming film. Aside from the fantasy parts of it, I'm curious about the character Ortega will play in the film. She told The Cut that she'll have a choice of tattoos, though that's still not much to go on in the way of specifics.

What can be said, though, is that J.J. Abrams is a skilled filmmaker. He returned audiences to the galaxy far, far away through the exciting Star Wars: The Force Awakens and told a interesting and fresh sci-fi story in the form of Super 8. He's also served as a producer on other franchises, including Cloverfield and Mission: Impossible.

I'm not sure when we'll learn more about Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell’s “top secret” project, but color me excited to learn more. Considering that there are some great stars in the mix and a talented director at the helm, I think this film, so far, has assembled some ingredients to create something truly special. Let's just hope it won't be too long before all involved can share a few more specific details on what's to come.

For right now, fans of Jenna Ortega can see her in Death of a Unicorn, which is playing in theaters. Also, be sure to look over the 2025 movie schedule to stay in the know when it comes to upcoming releases.