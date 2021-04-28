Could A Mission: Impossible 8 Stunt Involve Tom Cruise And A Blimp? Blame Twitter If It Does

The most difficult part would probably figuring out how to work a blimp into the plot of the movie. Blimps aren't exactly a popular mode of transportation these days, so unless Mission: Impossible 8 takes place during a major sporting event, I'm not sure why a blimp would be available for Tom Cruise to hang from. Which is not to say such a scene wouldn't be awesome. While blimps don't exactly move fast, they are usually quite high in the air, which would make such a stunt as dangerous as anything the actor has done before.