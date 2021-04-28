Captain America 4: Will Marvel’s Falcon And The Winter Soldier Director Take The Gig?

No sooner had the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drawn to a close than plans for a Captain America 4 movie started to hit the trades. It was assumed that the movie would be structured around Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who’d just spent six television episodes undergoing the transformation into the new Captain America. With that said, one might assume that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland would be a logical selection to helm this future feature. So when Skogland came on CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast, we asked her, and her answer is above.