news

Captain America 4: Will Marvel’s Falcon And The Winter Soldier Director Take The Gig?

No sooner had the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drawn to a close than plans for a Captain America 4 movie started to hit the trades. It was assumed that the movie would be structured around Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who’d just spent six television episodes undergoing the transformation into the new Captain America. With that said, one might assume that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland would be a logical selection to helm this future feature. So when Skogland came on CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast, we asked her, and her answer is above.

Before we jump to the conclusion that Anthony Mackie automatically is the star of Captain America 4, The Hollywood Reporter did note in its story that it was unclear if this project was Mackie-centric or a rumored story that might bring Chris Evans back to the MCU, We remain skeptical on that story ever properly developing, but will keep an open mind and instead focus on Mackie in that brand new suit, which looks like this:

Anthony Mackie as Captain America

The MCU has a track record of television directors hopping over the helm Marvel Studios movies. Alan Taylor left Game of Thrones to try his luck on Thor: The Dark World. He wasn’t nearly as successful as Joe and Anthony Russo, who started their run on the excellent Captain America: The Winter Soldier and helmed the incredible Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

In a way the hiring would make sense. As Kari Skogland points out to us, she has been working with this cast and crew for years now (thanks to pandemic-related delays), and she literally carried Sam Wilson from Falcon status to that of the Star-Spangled Avenger. She should at least be given the opportunity to continue Sam’s story in a movie form, and explore what they could accomplish with only a two-hour window.

As for the gig, Kari Skogland told ReelBlend:

I think if Marvel called me to do anything, if they called me to film the phone book, I would do it. … The Marvel characters are all very, very rich. I’ve become friends with Anthony and Sebastian, and I really enjoyed working with them. And Emily and Daniel Bruhl. I mean, I’ve worked with them for a couple of years, so of course, I have a special place in my heart. But as I said, if Kevin (Feige) picked up the phone, I would answer it.

There you go. The ball is firmly in the court of Marvel Studios, as is usually the case. Kari Skogladn does not many feature-film credits on her resume, but her TV work is illustrious, spanning shows from Boardwalk Empire and Vikings to Fear the Walking Dead and The Handmaid’s Tale. She’s a gifted storyteller and Marvel would be very lucky to get her to direct this mysterious Captain America 4, which her Falcon and the Winter Soldier collaborator Malcolm Spellman reportedly is shepherding.

Will Marvel keep the band together? Could Kari Skogland tackle an MCU show with a different character? We shall see.

More From This Author
    • Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell View Profile

      Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.

The Crazy Way Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie Learned About Captain America 4 news 17h The Crazy Way Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie Learned About Captain America 4 Adam Holmes
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Most Underused Actor Got Fans Hyped About Character's Future television 19h The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Most Underused Actor Got Fans Hyped About Character's Future Megan Behnke
10 Biggest Problems I Had With The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Finale television 2d 10 Biggest Problems I Had With The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Finale Nick Venable

Trending Movies

Wrath Of Man May 7, 2021 Wrath Of Man Rating TBD
Supernova Jan 29, 2021 Supernova Rating TBD
Cruella May 28, 2021 Cruella Rating TBD
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
Black Widow Jul 9, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Why Hugh Jackman Was 'Literally Yelling' At His TV During The Oscars TBD Why Hugh Jackman Was 'Literally Yelling' At His TV During The Oscars Rating TBD
Will Kaitlyn Dever Return In Last Man Standing's Series Finale? Tim Allen Has My Hopes Up TBD Will Kaitlyn Dever Return In Last Man Standing's Series Finale? Tim Allen Has My Hopes Up Rating TBD
Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits Daughter Katherine Is Nervous About Him Doing Baby Stuff TBD Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits Daughter Katherine Is Nervous About Him Doing Baby Stuff Rating TBD
How Ewan McGregor Felt When The Internet Thought Star Wars Might Recast Obi-Wan Kenobi TBD How Ewan McGregor Felt When The Internet Thought Star Wars Might Recast Obi-Wan Kenobi Rating TBD
Amazon’s Without Remorse Review: Kick Ass Action, Boiler Plate Tom Clancy Plot Apr 30, 2021 Amazon’s Without Remorse Review: Kick Ass Action, Boiler Plate Tom Clancy Plot 7
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information