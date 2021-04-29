How Disneyland Is Trolling Universal Studios This Time With Massive Construction Sign

When it comes to social media, many brands try to stand out from the crowd by being funny as well as informative. In the theme park world, Universal Studios, both in Florida and California, have taken this concept to heart in a big way. You'll frequently see Universal accounts throwing a bit of shade not just at competitors like Disney, but even sometimes at each other, like when the Universal Orlando Resort account starts treating the Halloween Horror Nights account like it's an annoying sibling that won't go away. But now it looks like Disneyland is looking to give Universal a taste of its own medicine, by joking about a new construction project, that certainly nobody will notice.