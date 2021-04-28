Marvel's Kevin Feige Talks Eternals Filming After Chloe Zhao's Big Oscars Win And Now I'm Hyped

These days, it’s easier than ever for blockbuster productions to rely on digital resources to create various locations, but Chloe Zhao made it clear she wanted shoot on location as much as possible. CGI may be incredibly advanced, but there’s nothing that beats having actors perform in actual places rather than mainly within the confines of a green screen environment. It just goes to show how passionate Zhao is about Eternals, as she originally turned down the opportunity to direct Black Widow, but later worked with Marvel executive Nate Moore on an Eternals pitch that Feige described as “spectacular.”