Spike Lee Shares Awesome Throwback Of Young Denzel Washington

Seeing a young Denzel Washington recalled back to a time where Black Hollywood was starting to come into its own. Filmmakers such as Spike Lee, John Singleton and the Hudlin brothers changed black cinema in the 1990s with stars such as Washington, Eddie Murphy and Will Smith ruling the box office. These films managed to shift some perceptions of what it meant to be Black within mainstream culture. Washington was able to hop around from genre to genre unlike some of his contemporaries. But it can be argued that his best performances came from his collaborations with Lee during the 1990s.