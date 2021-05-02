Best’ Marvel Movie? Thor 4 Director Shares Positive Juju While Talking How Long The Chris Hemsworth Starrer Has Left To Film

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Marvel Studios has a number of different films and TV shows on the docket, with each currently in different stages of production. One of those films is Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently shooting in Australia, under the watchful eye of writer-director Taika Waititi. Given the immense success of its 2017 predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok, there are major expectations for the film. But this doesn’t appear to phase Waititi, as he recently took the time to share some positive sentiments and reveal how much longer filming is slated to last.
Thor: Love and Thunder has had a busy shoot down under, with everyone from Guardians of the Galaxy stars to franchise newcomer Russell Crowe arriving to set. The movie began filming back in January, so one has to wonder how much longer principal photography will last. When asked how production was going, here’s what Taika Waititi had to say:
Great - we've got four weeks left, I can see light at the end of the tunnel. It might be the best Marvel film ever!
Taika Waititi’s recent comments to DailyMail seem to indicate that things are moving along just fine for the latest installment in the Thor franchise. He also sounds incredibly confident in the film, even saying that it could be the best Marvel film ever. You really have to admire the director’s optimism, and it’s good to hear that he’s pleased with the work that’s been done so far. And with his acclaimed work on Thor: Ragnarok, he has the right to be confident. That film is currently streaming on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.
With Thor: Love and Thunder in the homestretch of its shoot, that also means most of the cast and crew will soon be departing the beautiful land of Australia. Social media posts show that those involved with the film have been making the most of their time there. Co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson shared some sweet behind-the-scenes photos that show just how much fun she and her colleagues are having. Even Natalie Portman is doing some sightseeing with her husband during her downtime.
Nevertheless, the cast is still putting in the work to create an exciting story. The film will see Chris Hemsworth’s Thor return alongside Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Portman’s Jane Foster, who will take on the mantle of Thor. The group will also have to contend with the threat of Gor the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.
There’s a lot to look forward to with Thor: Love and Thunder, and the excitement for the movie will likely increase as the year goes on. It’s tough to say whether it’ll be the best Marvel film ever but, with Taika Waititi at the helm, it at least has a chance to be one of the best.
Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on May 6, 2022.