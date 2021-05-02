Best’ Marvel Movie? Thor 4 Director Shares Positive Juju While Talking How Long The Chris Hemsworth Starrer Has Left To Film

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Marvel Studios has a number of different films and TV shows on the docket, with each currently in different stages of production. One of those films is Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently shooting in Australia, under the watchful eye of writer-director Taika Waititi. Given the immense success of its 2017 predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok, there are major expectations for the film. But this doesn’t appear to phase Waititi, as he recently took the time to share some positive sentiments and reveal how much longer filming is slated to last.