Mortal Kombat Gets Dealt An Uppercut As It May Lose Its Box Office Crown In Its Second Weekend

What's impressive about Demon Slayer, on the other hand, is that all of the money that it has been raking in these past two weeks is just proverbial icing on the cake. The film was a success long before it found its way into American theaters, as it first premiered in Japan in October 2020 (arriving right after the television series it is based on completed airing its first season). It is now the highest grossing film of all time in its home country, with a total of over $361 million made from ticket sales, and globally it has now made $428.4 million. Given its apparent crossover success, it's pretty easy to say at this point that this is likely going to be a brand that we hear quite a bit about in the coming years.