Hugh Jackman And Marvel Fan Have A+ Advice For Ryan Reynolds Ahead Of Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool
Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, the fate of the Deadpool franchise became a bit uncertain in the eyes of comic book fans. So it was a big moment when Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in development and will have ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the Merc with a Mouth is making a comeback, his comrades from Fox’s X-Men franchise don’t appear to be quite as fortunate. Ahead of the merger, fans also saw Hugh Jackman hang up his adamantium claws as Wolverine. Now, the actor, with the help of a fan, has some advice for frenemy Ryan Reynolds, ahead of the new Deadpool movie.

Hugh Jackman was recently strolling around New York, when he was stopped by a police officer who wanted the actor to send a message to Ryan Reynolds on his behalf. Jackman recorded the officer’s comments in a video posted to Twitter, and he’s pretty direct with his advice:

Hey Ryan, you've got to get this guy in Deadpool 3. Even if it is for a 10-minute cameo, that would be awesome. That movie will be so cool, so great. It would blow the box office.

Well, it seems this officer is reading the minds of fans and Hugh Jackman, who seemed to wholeheartedly agree with the suggestion. Check out the original video down below:

Fans have long wanted to see Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine team up on the big screen. Unfortunately, things just haven’t lined up for it to happen. Making the crossover a reality became even more of a challenge when Jackman retired from his role following 2017’s Logan.

What’s even more bittersweet is that Ryan Reynolds has expressed interest in having Hugh Jackman’s famous mutant join his foul-mouthed antihero on screen. He’s even revealed that his original plans for Deadpool 3 included Wolverine. Whether or not Jackman would’ve opted to return are unclear. Although it would appear that the chances of these plans carrying over to the MCU are slim, it would be nice to see it happen. Such a movie would be a fun addition to the sprawling cinematic universe. You can catch up on the MCU films by streaming them on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

Ryan Reynolds’ unpredictable nature makes it almost impossible to predict what’s in store for fans in Deadpool 3, though the film is sure to bring a real jolt to the MCU. It still doesn’t hurt to hold out hope for an appearance from Hugh Jackman, though. Even if he doesn’t actually appear as Wolverine, I’m sure Reynolds can always find another cool (and likely hilarious) part for him.

