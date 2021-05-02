Hugh Jackman And Marvel Fan Have A+ Advice For Ryan Reynolds Ahead Of Deadpool 3

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, the fate of the Deadpool franchise became a bit uncertain in the eyes of comic book fans. So it was a big moment when Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in development and will have ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the Merc with a Mouth is making a comeback, his comrades from Fox’s X-Men franchise don’t appear to be quite as fortunate. Ahead of the merger, fans also saw Hugh Jackman hang up his adamantium claws as Wolverine. Now, the actor, with the help of a fan, has some advice for frenemy Ryan Reynolds, ahead of the new Deadpool movie.