Ryan Reynolds Gives A+ Response After Kansas City Chiefs Fan Proposes During NFL Draft

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When it comes to humorous celebrities, very few can rival Ryan Reynolds. The actor and producer has a self-aware sense of humor that ranges from quirky to totally NSFW. And as a member of the Marvel family, he also doesn’t mind taking jabs related to his Deadpool franchise… or any other hero for that matter. Just recently, Reynolds, a sports fan, had the perfect response after a Kansas City Chiefs fan proposed to his girlfriend, Deadpool style.