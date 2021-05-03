One Thing That Should Benefit A Quiet Place Part II When It Hits Theaters

A Quiet Place Part II was originally set for release on March 20, 2020. This made it one of the first big movies set for theatrical release to be delayed. The film had actually already had its world premiere and a handful of early screenings, but the general public never got to see it. Now A Quiet Place Part II will try again, as it is set to open in theaters only later this month. Nobody is quite sure how the movie, or really any movie, will do when it comes to box office receipts. But at least one analyst expects the film to do quite well because of pent-up demand.