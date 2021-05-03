Scott Pilgrim: Ramona Flowers’ Seven Evil Exes, Ranked

6. Todd Ingram

Todd Ingram (Brandon Routh) is only one slight step above Gideon Graves in the official hierarchy of Scott Pilgrim vs The World’s evil exes. The big advantage he has is that his evil is fueled more by dimwitted bravado than overblown intelligence. Other than that, Todd’s an incorrigibly cocky cock who relies on vegan powers to exert his supposed supremacy. All of that could have put him higher up on the scale of evil exes, but one horrific act keeps him right next to his sociopathic boss: he punched Knives Chau so hard, the highlights left her hair! That’s not quite Gideon Graves-style evil, but it does violate the somewhat unwritten law that if you’re being cruel to Knives, you really need to rethink your actions.