Mark Hamill’s May The Fourth Greeting To Star Wars Fans Is Funny And So On Brand

Mark Hamill in The Last Jedi
Star Wars is one of the biggest film franchises of all time, and entire generations have been brought up on the galaxy far, far away. Every year those fans share their love for George Lucas’ colorful property on May the Fourth, also known as Star Wars day. Luke Skywalker himself actor Mark Hamill is celebrating this year, and his greeting to fans was both funny and on brand.

Mark Hamill became a household name thanks to his run playing Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy. In addition to being the franchise hero, Hamill is also a noted cheerleader for the property IRL. His post to celebrate May the Fourth definitely didn’t disappoint, check it out below.

Once again Mark Hamill proves that he’s the king of social media. Because while sharing a classic poster from A New Hope, he admits the strangeness of Star Wars day. After all, what other franchise gets its own annual holiday?

Mark Hamill shared his May the 4th greetings over on his personal Twitter. As previously mentioned, the actor has a strong social media game, and has amassed millions of followers as a result. He’s never one to miss out on Star Wars related fun, while also taking the time to reflect on the franchise’s unprecedented influence on pop culture.

The entire Skywalker Saga is currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

May the 4th has become a popular event over the past few years, largely due to the use of social media. It’s easy for Star Wars to communicate with each other, and they’re delighted when figures from the property join in on the fun. It remains to be seen what surprise announcements Lucasfilm might have throughout the day this year.

Since it’s Star Wars day, plenty of fans will no doubt be revisiting previous installments in the beloved property. Mark Hamill’s tenure as Luke Skywalker can’t be ignored, as he appeared (at least briefly) in six of the movies. Add in Luke’s recent cameo in The Mandalorian, and there’s plenty of opportunities to see the beloved Jedi in action.

While it’ll be a while until Star Wars returns to theaters, the franchise still continues to grow on the small screen. In celebration of May the Fourth, Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered on Disney+. The animated series should thrill fans of The Clone Wars, while exploring the time directly after Order 66.

The Star Wars franchise continues to grow with TV projects, as well as Patty Jenkins’ developing Rogue Squadron movie. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reactions Are Live, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Clone Wars Spinoff
