news

Godzilla Vs. Kong: Someone Made MechaGodzilla With LEGO And Wow

MechaGodzilla stares menacingly in Godzilla vs Kong.

It’s amazing what fans can do with LEGO sets, both with officially licensed sets and home brewed build. While we’ve seen tons of official sets based off of films like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and even Jurassic World, it’s the unofficial end that sometimes tends to be more exciting. One such example is a recent Godzilla vs. Kong project, which saw an eager fan build a Mechagodzilla out of the famous toy bricks. And wow, do the results speak for themselves, as an impressive tribute.

Courtesy of one of the good folks at Reddit, this Godzilla vs. Kong build has been brought to the eyes of the movie going public. You saw the film version of director Adam Wingard’s mechanized beast at the head of this story, if it wasn’t already burned into your mind from watching it do damage in the movie itself. But now, prepare yourself for the LEGO rendition, which is a pretty slick replica:

MechaGodzilla in Lego form

As you can see by the detailed gallery of photos above, it takes a lot of LEGO bricks to put MechaGodzilla’s true villainy into an easily displayed form. Not only that, but anyone who wants to put together their own robot of destruction, it’s going to take a lot of patience to construct. So you might be better off printing out any of those photos and finding a nice frame if you’re not the type that likes fooling around with intense, movie accurate assemblies.

If you thought one Titan wasn’t enough, then you should skip to the last photo in the gallery link provided above. Mechagodzilla was only the beginning, as a fully staged scene between this metallic menace, Godzilla, and Kong is pictured. Those of you inspired to go the distance and create Godzilla vs. Kong’s climatic battle with your LEGO skills should start saving up, and making room for your hypothetical bragging rights.

Fans could easily build Godzilla vs. Kong’s big bad mecha-titan to display on a shelf or table in their own living room. Sure to be a conversation piece, it’s an impressive feat of home brewed modeling. However, if you’re friends with people that still haven’t seen what’s become one of the biggest hits in the current theatrical market, you may want to be careful with where you place it in the room. Otherwise, your crowning achievement might become a pretty huge clean up project.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently in theaters, should you want to see the film again, or for the first time. Be sure to bring your notepad, as you never know where inspiration will hit when it comes to improving this LEGO creation. Just be careful if you build it as a moving model, or worse, decide to give it a digitized brain.

Up Next

Following Godzilla Vs. Kong, The MonsterVerse Is Taking A Titan-Sized Step Forward
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Reveals Hilarious Advantage To Kong Knowing Sign Language news 1w Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Reveals Hilarious Advantage To Kong Knowing Sign Language Jamil David
One Specific Godzilla vs. Kong Kill Was Actually Inspired By Friday The 13th news 2w One Specific Godzilla vs. Kong Kill Was Actually Inspired By Friday The 13th Corey Chichizola
Fans Want To See Godzilla Vs. Kong Crossover With The Live-Action Gundam Movie, And The Director Has Responded news 2w Fans Want To See Godzilla Vs. Kong Crossover With The Live-Action Gundam Movie, And The Director Has Responded Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

Wrath Of Man May 7, 2021 Wrath Of Man Rating TBD
Tom Clancy's Without Remorse Apr 30, 2021 Tom Clancy's Without Remorse 7
Bliss Feb 5, 2021 Bliss 5
Samaritan Jun 4, 2021 Samaritan Rating TBD
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America 4
Wait, Are 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed and Liz Still Together After The Single Life? TBD Wait, Are 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed and Liz Still Together After The Single Life? Rating TBD
As Disney World Grows More Popular Despite Capacity Restrictions, There Are New Lines To Worry About TBD As Disney World Grows More Popular Despite Capacity Restrictions, There Are New Lines To Worry About Rating TBD
Ariana DeBose: 5 Cool Things To Know About The West Side Story Star TBD Ariana DeBose: 5 Cool Things To Know About The West Side Story Star Rating TBD
Sylvester Stallone Shares Gross, Bloody Rambo Video From The Set TBD Sylvester Stallone Shares Gross, Bloody Rambo Video From The Set Rating TBD
The Flash Is Bringing Back A Key Character For Its 150th Episode, And I'm Puzzled TBD The Flash Is Bringing Back A Key Character For Its 150th Episode, And I'm Puzzled Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information