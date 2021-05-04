Godzilla Vs. Kong: Someone Made MechaGodzilla With LEGO And Wow

As you can see by the detailed gallery of photos above, it takes a lot of LEGO bricks to put MechaGodzilla’s true villainy into an easily displayed form. Not only that, but anyone who wants to put together their own robot of destruction, it’s going to take a lot of patience to construct. So you might be better off printing out any of those photos and finding a nice frame if you’re not the type that likes fooling around with intense, movie accurate assemblies.