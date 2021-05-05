Why F9's Jordana Brewster Told Herself She Didn't Deserve Maternity Leave

It's at least understandable why Jordana Brewster felt this way initially. Certainly part of the need for maternity leave is that childbirth is, at the very least, exhausting, and can also lead to numerous other health issues. As such, women who have given birth needs time to recover physically and emotionally. Brewster did not need to go through this, and so she thought maternity leave was not for her. She seems to feel she would be somewhat selfish, taking the same time that others need because they have been through childbirth.