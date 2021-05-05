Zack Snyder Reveals The Army Of The Dead Penis Gag He Had To Cut

Spawning some human/zombie hybrids that harkened back to that one scene in Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake, that idea was scrapped before the Netflix version of Army of the Dead came to pass. While there will probably be no shortage of zombie thrills presented to its Dave Bautista-led ensemble, content like the examples above would have lost Netflix its chance to make history as the first streaming movie with a wide release. So while zombie male strippers with chunks missing may not be part of the picture, being able to see a new Zack Snyder movie in theaters feels like a decent tradeoff.