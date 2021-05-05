George Clooney's Hysterical New Commercial Has Him Buying Batman Toys And Obsessing Over Brad Pitt

Who would have thought that hanging out with George Clooney would be a way to donate to a good cause? With an experience of a lifetime on the line, would be donors should probably get in while the bidding is good right now. Though, now that we think about it, Mr. Clooney has to have more of his own movies lying around, as it’s hard to believe that Batman and Robin and Ocean’s Eleven are the only two he revisits. Surely the man has a copy of The Peacemaker somewhere, right?