The Batman: Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About Catwoman’s Tie To The Robert Pattinson Hero

It’s no secret that comic book movies have been dominating the film world for years. But even before shared universes were established, there were a number of Batman adaptations. The next of these will be Matt Reeves’ The Batman, set outside of the main DCEU and featuring a killer cast including Zoë Kravitz. And a new clip just arrived online featuring Kravitz speaking about Catwoman's connection to Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight.