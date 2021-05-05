The Batman: Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About Catwoman’s Tie To The Robert Pattinson Hero

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It’s no secret that comic book movies have been dominating the film world for years. But even before shared universes were established, there were a number of Batman adaptations. The next of these will be Matt Reeves’ The Batman, set outside of the main DCEU and featuring a killer cast including Zoë Kravitz. And a new clip just arrived online featuring Kravitz speaking about Catwoman's connection to Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight.
Anticipation for The Batman has been steadily building since Matt Reeves started assembling its cast. But said cast have been keeping their cards close to the chest, as the DC blockbuster is still around a year away from theaters. But a video recently hit social media about Catwoman, where Zoë Kravitz spoke about her character, saying:
Selina can take care of herself, she’s incredibly tough. She really wants to fight for those who don’t have someone to fight for them. And I think that is where Batman and she connect.
Well, I’m intrigued. While technically a villain, Catwoman has always navigated in the morally gray. Her motivations in The Batman will certainly reflect that, and should make for some interesting chemistry opposite Robert Pattinson’s masked hero.
Zoë Kravitz’s comments about her character in The Batman comes from a video that has been circulating around the internet, including Twitter. It look like the video might have been leaked, but this offers the first concrete information about what the new Catwoman will be like. We’ll just have to see how her connection with Batman shakes out in the mysterious movie.
Following The Batman, Matt Reeves will be bringing a spinoff series to HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
In the same mysterious clip about Catwoman, The Batman producer Dylan Clarke also spoke about Selina Kyle’s unique moral code in the upcoming DC blockbuster. He addressed the complicated nature of Zoë Kravitz’s Catowman, saying:
What's really interesting about Selina Kyle is that she represents the savior for the ill-treated, the forgotten, the people that haven't had anybody looking out for them. She's also very complicated, you don't quite know exactly where her loyalty or allegiance lies.
While Batman has made his way onto the big screen a variety of times throughout the years, it’s clear that Matt Reeves and company have their own take on Gotham City. And with Robert Pattinson joined by actors like Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell, there’s definitely a pedigree to The Batman
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.