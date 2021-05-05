Indiana Jones 5’s Mads Mikkelsen Finally Responds After Being Cast In The Harrison Ford-Led Sequel

Major franchises nowadays value keeping as many key plot details under wraps for as long as possible, even keeping things secret from the talent involved (just ask the people who work for Marvel). So the fact that Mads Mikkelsen was able to read the script ahead of time is notable indeed, and now the actor gets to contribute to a franchise that he enjoyed growing up. And hey, rewatching Raiders of the Lost Ark is a solid way to get into the Indiana Jones 5 mindset, though I hope he goes the full distance and also revisits Temple of Doom, Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.