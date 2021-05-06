A Quiet Place Part II Drops Final Trailer As Emily Blunt And John Krasinski's Movie Paves Way For Theater Return

This final trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II is full of action and confidence, which is a beautiful contrast from those early moments when writer/director John Krasinski wasn't sure he had a sequel in him. From the looks of these cryptic, but fast moving glimpses into the next volume of creature filled mayhem, the hype that critics were getting ready to release into the world looks to be well earned. And you can see it in not only the visuals, but also the plaudits that the film can already boast in this big push to get people back in theaters.