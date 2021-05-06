Universal Studios And Disney World Showing First Signs Pandemic Protocols Are Starting To Wane

Ever since the pandemic began the question has been when would things return to normal. The reopening of theme parks itself brought back something that a lot of people felt was normal, but actually visiting those parks right now is anything but normal. However, for those that are truly waiting for the theme park experience to be back to what it once was, we've seen a big step in that direction as both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort have announced that they're ending temperature screenings at their respective resorts, and Universal is even reducing social distancing requirements.