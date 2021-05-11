Upcoming Jason Statham Movies: What's Ahead For The Wrath Of Man Star

Small Dark Look - TBD (Announced)

Over the course of two decades (well, technically three), Jason Statham has carved a comfortable niche for himself with a series of self-aware, largely irreverent action movies, including franchise vehicles like The Transporter trilogy and the Fast & Furious films. But if his latest movie comes together, the established A-list actor might trade his action heroics for dramatic chops. More specifically, he'll star in Small Dark Look, a grounded crime drama from director Martin Zandvliet (Land of Mine). Written by Steven Knight (Locke), the movie centers on the Russian mafia in London. So, maybe not a huge leap from what we've seen from Statham — at least, in terms of concept. But the execution here will likely be darker than Statham's other, more lighthearted movies.

As Deadline reported last year, Jason Statham's deal isn't locked into place. Therefore, it's not a guarantee that Small Dark Look will be locked into place with Statham attached. Hopefully it does, though, because it would be intriguing to see the actor stretch himself as a dramatic performer. One of his best films, The Bank Job, found a balance between action and drama. Hopefully, Statham can find similar success here.