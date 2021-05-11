Upcoming Jason Statham Movies: What's Ahead For The Wrath Of Man Star

This Mother's Day weekend, Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie gave moviegoers an extra dose of testosterone. More specifically, the A-list action star and the notorious British filmmaker brought Wrath of Man, their latest collaboration, into theaters nationwide. The chummy filmmaking team behind Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver have left fans eager for their next project; this reunion has been decades in the making! Thankfully, audiences won't need to wait quite so long for their next project, which is one of several upcoming films with Statham attached — including The Meg 2 and a possible Hobbs & Shaw 2. If you love the action star, here's what's in store. Sadly, Crank 3 isn't listed here, but maybe — just maybe — that day will eventually come!
Untitled Guy Ritchie Film - TBD (Post-Production)
There was an extended delay between 2005's Revolver and this past weekend's Wrath of Man, but we won't have to wait quite as long for the next team-up between Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie. The actor and director will reunite once more for an untitled action-thriller that will feature Statham as an M16 agent who gets recruited by a global intelligence alliance to track down and stop the sale of deadly weapon technology that threatens the world's annihilation. During this perilous mission, our loner agent must learn to collaborate with a top-notch CIA agent (Aubrey Plaza). It's a mismatched pairing that might prove to be equally as volatile — perhaps equally as explosive, too.
While the plot sounds like a million other movies in the increasingly expansive spy genre, this one should hopefully benefit from the long-standing collaborative mojo shared between its lead star and experienced filmmaker, along with the spunky energy and quick wit that's typically found in the filmmaker's better films. Right now, we don't know when we can expect to see this new movie, which is reportedly titled Five Eyes. Since it's currently in post-production, though, it's not impossible to presume that we might be getting two Jason Statham/Guy Ritchie movies in one year. How about that?
Small Dark Look - TBD (Announced)
Over the course of two decades (well, technically three), Jason Statham has carved a comfortable niche for himself with a series of self-aware, largely irreverent action movies, including franchise vehicles like The Transporter trilogy and the Fast & Furious films. But if his latest movie comes together, the established A-list actor might trade his action heroics for dramatic chops. More specifically, he'll star in Small Dark Look, a grounded crime drama from director Martin Zandvliet (Land of Mine). Written by Steven Knight (Locke), the movie centers on the Russian mafia in London. So, maybe not a huge leap from what we've seen from Statham — at least, in terms of concept. But the execution here will likely be darker than Statham's other, more lighthearted movies.
As Deadline reported last year, Jason Statham's deal isn't locked into place. Therefore, it's not a guarantee that Small Dark Look will be locked into place with Statham attached. Hopefully it does, though, because it would be intriguing to see the actor stretch himself as a dramatic performer. One of his best films, The Bank Job, found a balance between action and drama. Hopefully, Statham can find similar success here.
The Meg 2: The Trench - TBD (Announced)
We haven't heard too much about The Meg 2: The Trench, the sequel to 2018's splashy sleeper hit, but it sounds like the shark-based thriller is moving along ... swimmingly.
It's unclear if the project is even in the early stages of pre-production. If it's not, though, it should be very soon. According to Jason Statham, the shoot is expected to start in January 2022 — meaning that we could see The Meg 2 in the next two or three years.
In October, director Ben Wheatley signed on to helm The Meg 2: The Trench. Could this be a darker, R-rated follow-up to the PG-13 blockbuster? It makes sense to hire Wheatley to direct a sequel with more blood in the water (quite literally, in this case). Ultimately, we can only speculate at the moment. As the project gears towards production, we'll dig deeper into the trench and see what's hiding beneath the reef.
Hobbs And Shaw 2? - TBD (Rumored)
A high-testosterone, push-and-pull buddy/frenemy spin-off adventure centered around two rip-roaring side characters from the Fast & Furious universe, Hobbs & Shaw, a.k.a. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, was a big-budget showcase for its lead actors and producers, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham. In the vein of Tango & Cash, this ludicrous spectacle was more winking and sardonic than previous F&F movies; it relied heavily on the rough-and-tumble star power of its A-list lead actors. A sequel hasn't been officially announced, but Hobbs & Shaw did better-than-decent business, pulling in nearly $800 million worldwide. Suffice to say, we haven't seen the last of Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw. But when can we expect to reunite with these high-speed knuckleheads? For now, we'll have to wait and see, but Statham is game.
In an interview with Collider, Jason Statham showed enthusiasm for Hobbs & Shaw 2, though the action actor admits that the script needs to come together before he signs on the dotted line. He also expressed interest in returning to the regular F&F universe.
Therefore, Fast & Furious fans should hopefully anticipate being reacquainted with Deckard Shaw at some point later down the road. After all, Han Lue has a score to settle; Shaw shouldn't be sleeping easy after what he did to the beloved character. Justice needs to be served!
Recent Jason Statham Movies
Following its international release, Wrath of Man made its way to American audiences on May 7th. Reuniting with frequent collaborator Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham's latest action-packed star vehicle might not have been a complete return-to-form for its lead actor or director, but the English-language remake of 2004's Cash Truck won audiences over with its hard-hitting action, punchy dialogue, and general macho rogue toughness.
Additionally, Jason Statham starred in 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which (as noted above) could jumpstart a new franchise for the veteran action star. Additionally, the spin-off blockbuster served as Statham's producing debut. Should we expect more from Statham, the producer, in the years to follow? Only time will tell there.
Wrath of Man is in theaters now.