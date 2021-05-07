Mission: Impossible III Star Shares Steamy Throwback With Tom Cruise For 15th Anniversary

Although Mission: Impossible III ended with Ethan Hunt and Julia Meade reunited after she’d been kidnapped, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol revealed that she’d been murdered… or rather, that’s how it was made to look. Julia’s death had actually been faked for one of Ethan’s missions, but unfortunately, their marriage ended. Monaghan reprised Julia for Mission: Impossible - Fallout, where she crossed paths with Ethan and his team while she was working at a medical camp in Kashmir with her new husband, Erik.