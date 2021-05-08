How Much Chris Rock's Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Could Make Opening Weekend

After four years away from the big screen, the Saw franchise is set to make a comeback next weekend with Spiral: From The Book Of Saw. The movie, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, will be one of the first major movies to kick off the summer blockbuster season after a year of uncertain times concerning the box office. Ahead of its debut, shall we play a game and predict how it’ll do commercially?
There’s a growing confidence on the horizon for movie theaters coming off Godzilla vs. Kong’s major success this past month. Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse flick has exceeded earnings of its 2019 predecessor with its over $415 million worldwide gross, showing off possibilities for the upcoming box office season. Coming up on Spiral: From The Book of Saw, it looks like it will have a decent debut.
Box Office Pro is projecting Spiral to make between $10 to $15 million domestically during its first three days at the box office and go on to make in the range of $20 to $45 million before exiting theaters. Based on the forecast, it doesn’t sound like the Saw movie is going to break any major records for the franchise, but it does have the potential to make itself some good money.
Spiral: From The Book of Saw was reportedly made on a budget of $20 million before marketing costs and generally, in order for a movie to be considered a success it needs to turn out over twice its budget to turn a profit. So if it passes $40 million domestically plus international earnings (Saw movies historically make about half their earnings overseas) the Lionsgate movie could be in the green… you know, after all the gory red splatters across screens.
The horror movie is opening against Warner Bros,’ Those Who Wish Me Dead, starring Angelina Jolie, and Focus Features’ thriller Profile. It will reportedly have the largest debut of the upcoming weekend but is not expected to do quite as well as recent franchise opening weekends. Last month, Mortal Kombat opened domestically at $23 million, and anime movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train started off with $21 million.
Overall, movie grosses are at an optimistic place with these recent releases and projections. Following Spiral: From The Book Of Saw, the weekend of May 28 is expected to be a big one with Disney’s Cruella and Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II soon making its theatrical debut. They are forecasted to be bigger hits than Spiral, with Emma Stone’s movie projected at $15-$30 million opening weekend and the greatly silent horror film ranging at $30-$50 million.
Unlike some recent day-and-date theaters/streaming releases, Spiral will be exclusively hitting theaters this Friday, May 14. The movie follows 2017’s Jigsaw and sees the return of Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman for the first time since 2007’s Saw IV. Of course, these are just projections, and Spiral could fall short or exceed expectations. Are you planning to see the horror movie next weekend? Vote in our poll below.