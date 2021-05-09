Justice League’s Gal Gadot Speaks Further On Those Allegations Against Joss Whedon

The Snyder Cut of Justice League has arrived, giving fans the definitive version of Zack Snyder’s DC team-up movie. However, the fallout from the 2017 film’s tumultuous reshoots still continues. Most probably know by now that after Zack Snyder departed in 2017 due to a family tragedy, he was replaced by writer-director Joss Whedon, who oversaw said reshoots. For nearly a year now, cast members have made allegations against Whedon, accusing him of “gross” and “abusive” behavior among other things. One of those claims is that Whedon allegedly threatened the career of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and, now, the actress has shed some light on the matter.