Justice League’s Gal Gadot Speaks Further On Those Allegations Against Joss Whedon

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is ready to strike in Justice League (2017)
The Snyder Cut of Justice League has arrived, giving fans the definitive version of Zack Snyder’s DC team-up movie. However, the fallout from the 2017 film’s tumultuous reshoots still continues. Most probably know by now that after Zack Snyder departed in 2017 due to a family tragedy, he was replaced by writer-director Joss Whedon, who oversaw said reshoots. For nearly a year now, cast members have made allegations against Whedon, accusing him of “gross” and “abusive” behavior among other things. One of those claims is that Whedon allegedly threatened the career of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and, now, the actress has shed some light on the matter.

After a long-form story on Justice League initially reported the claim against Joss Whedon, Gal Gadot released a statement in which she confirmed that she did have problems with the director. She also mentioned that Warner Bros. handled the situation in a “timely manner.” Gadot recently sat down with Israel’s N12 News (in a clip shared by journalist Yuna Leibzon on Twitter) and, during the interview, she further discussed the matter and confirmed that Whedon did threaten her career:

I had my issues with Joss, and I handled it. He threatened my career and said that if I do something, he will make sure my career is miserable and I took care of it on the spot.

Previous reports claimed Gal Gadot and Joss Whedon clashed on the handling of the Wonder Woman character during Justice League reshoots. It’s unclear as to whether that’s what led to their confrontation, but Gadot’s new comments do add more context in regard to Whedon’s threat.

Cyborg actor Ray Fisher was the first Justice League cast member to make public claims against Joss Whedon, which led to investigation. Since retracting his initial support of Whedon, Fisher has gone on to detail the alleged actions of the filmmaker and describe the “resentment” Whedon brought into the DC film. Whedon has since responded to Fisher’s allegations, claiming that some of them are false.

Ray Fisher’s claims have since led to an array of other allegations against Joss Whedon. Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Charisma Carpenter accused Whedon of “harassment” and on-set misconduct while working on the show and spinoff Angel. This led to a wave of support from other members of the Buffy cast and fans across the internet.

Joss Whedon’s 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League remains a controversial topic for fans and creatives. While Zack Snyder has avoided trashing the cut, others have reportedly shared blunt thoughts on it. Both Whedon’s cut and Zack Snyder’s Justice League are available to stream on HBO Max, which you can sign up for using this link.

Chances are we’ll likely never know every single detail of what happened during Justice League’s Joss Whedon-led reshoots. However, comments from stars like Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher are clarifying the situation and appear to be turning heads.

