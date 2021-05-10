The Conjuring 3 Almost Didn’t Include A Key Part Of The Franchise, Until The Director Fought For It

The most in-depth exploration of the artifact room in the Conjuring Universe so far is featured in Gary Dauberman’s Annabelle Comes Home, which sees the various objects/demons torment the Warrens’ daughter and her babysitter. When I was on the set of that film a few years ago, one thing I learned about the production design of the space is that there is a secret trap door that has been installed just in case any filmmaker wants to utilize it in a future story. And while it won’t be featured in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, I did ask Michael Chaves about it, and he told me that there was a version of the script that did see it come into play before ultimately getting nixed: