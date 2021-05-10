Godzilla Ride Video Brings Ghidorah Into Play

Though it wouldn’t be all that unexpected if, in the wake of the gigantic MonsterVerse success that director Adam Wingard’s film has enjoyed, a domestic theme park chain tried to get in on the action. A Godzilla vs. Kong themed land and/or ride would be the perfect addition to any amusement franchise that wants to cash in on that success. That might be a step too far at the moment, as the larger picture of the franchise is just starting to rev up. But since Wingard already included a theme park ready moment in this latest film, and fans are already talking about how it’d make a killer simulator ride, that moment could come sooner than you think.