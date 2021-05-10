news

Godzilla Ride Video Brings Ghidorah Into Play

Ghidorah stares down the Argo during a huge storm in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

MonsterVerse fans haven’t seen or heard from Ghidorah since the beast was slain at the end of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Though its legacy was present in the story for Godzilla vs. Kong, there hasn’t been much life in the old beast since Godzilla conquered it, becoming the alpha Titan in the 2019 film. Well, if you’ve been missing that three-headed menace, then you’d better get ready to head out to Japan, as a new Godzilla ride is bringing Ghidorah back into play, bringing riders up close and personal to both Titans in the process.

A video has been released for the Godzilla attraction that will be present at the Seibuen Amusement Park, upon its reopening this May. Taking its influence from the Showa era, this mysterious attraction looks to be a motion simulator; and sure enough it puts riders in the middle of a climactic battle between Godzilla and Ghidorah. Take a look at the small tease for this ride, included below:

Looking at what one can expect from this Godzilla themed ride, this looks like a thrilling adventure that definitely matches up to the scale of the MonsterVerse icon we all know and love. Promising the sensation of floating, with huge sound and a “screen that covers the seat,” Seibuen Amusement Park’s big ride will have its passengers doing everything from riding in Ghidorah’s mouth, to floating in front of Godzilla. Though, the tail end of that video proves exactly why that last part may not be such a good idea, as the indifferent lizard god is charging up his famous atomic breath at that very moment.

Speaking of Godzilla, one thing fans of the MonsterVerse will immediately notice is that, as far as the lizard god himself is concerned, his look does differ a bit in this incarnation. Less the chonky Titan we’ve most recently seen battle for dominance in Godzilla vs. Kong, this Godzilla is more akin to the traditional look that we’ve seen in the iconography of the Toho character. More than likely, this ride film doesn’t take place in the world of the MonsterVerse, especially as again, it sounds like the initial era of Showa Godzilla films will be the world this attraction plays in.

Though it wouldn’t be all that unexpected if, in the wake of the gigantic MonsterVerse success that director Adam Wingard’s film has enjoyed, a domestic theme park chain tried to get in on the action. A Godzilla vs. Kong themed land and/or ride would be the perfect addition to any amusement franchise that wants to cash in on that success. That might be a step too far at the moment, as the larger picture of the franchise is just starting to rev up. But since Wingard already included a theme park ready moment in this latest film, and fans are already talking about how it’d make a killer simulator ride, that moment could come sooner than you think.

For the moment, if you want to ride this big showdown between Godzilla and Ghidorah, you’ll have to go to Seibuen Amusement Park. The Japanese theme park will celebrate its reopening on May 19th, the same day it will also debut this new Godzilla ride. But if you unfortunately cannot attend, take comfort in the following: the ride is supposed to be a permanent fixture in the park, unlike Universal’s temporary Final Fantasy VII attraction. So Godzilla vs. Kong will have to act as your temporary fix for Titan action, as it’s currently showing in theaters.

