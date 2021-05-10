Aquaman’s Amber Heard Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Teasing Her Return In The Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The comic book genre continues to dominate the film industry, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe as a result. There are a number of DC Extended Universe projects coming down the line, including James Wan’s mysterious Aquaman 2. And Mera actress Amber Heard can’t stop teasing her return to the underwater property.
Amber Heard made her DCEU debut in Justice League, with her role expanded (including an accent) in the Snyder Cut. While there have been rumors about Heard departing her role, the 35 year-old actress continues to hype up her role in Aquaman 2. Check it out below.
While Amber Heard’s suit for the Snyder Cut reshoots severely restricted her movement, it seems that her Aquaman costume was way more comfortable. In fact, it was so comfy that she was able to snag some shut eye while taking a break from filming.
The above image comes to us from Amber Heard’s personal Instagram account. The throwback shows the actress presumably in her trailer while filming James Wan’s 2018 original Aquaman movie. She’s seen rocking Mera’s signature green suit, as well as her bright red hair.
Not much is known about Aquaman 2, but fans are thrilled that director James Wan will once again be behind the camera. And since Warner Bros. has scrapped the Trench spinoff, the future of that underwater world seems to lie in the upcoming sequel.
Amber Heard has been continually hyping up her return as Mera in Aquaman 2 thanks to various throwbacks on her social media. Factor in how badass she was in the Snyder Cut, and there’s definitely some excitement surrounding Heard’s signature character. On the other end, there’s also some backlash.
There have been some calls and an online petition for Amber Heard to be removed from her role in Aquaman 2. This comes in response to her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp and Depp’s recent firing from Fantastic Beasts 3. Although Heard and her team have denied any reports of her leaving the role of Mera, with the actress recently participating in reshoots for the Snyder Cut.
Aquaman 2 is currently expected to arrive in theaters December 16th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.