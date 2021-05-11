Tom Cruise Is Handing Back Awards After Golden Globes Shakeup

It's a pretty big deal for someone with a profile as big as Tom Cruise's to reject his past association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and it could mean bad things for the future – should major changes not be made very quickly. Obviously it's a super bad thing for the group that the Golden Globes won't be televised in 2022, but what's always been the draw for the event is seeing stars get a big sloppy in formal wear on the road to the Oscars. Even if the show comes back to the air in 2023, if it can't bring all the celebrities back as well its cache will disappear.