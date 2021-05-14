Who Are The Eternals: 5 Quick Things To Know From The Marvel Comics

Eternals Were Created By The Celestials Out Of Early Human Beings

Behind the scenes, the Eternals (who technically first appeared in 1940’s Red Raven Comics #1) are the brainchild of Jack Kirby as the legendary comic book writer’s own sci-fi twist on Greek mythology, before crafting a similar story for DC with the New Gods in the early 1970s. On the pages of Marvel Comics (who gave the Eternals their first self-titled series in 1976), the ageless, super-powered beings were created by the Celestials, which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe should be familiar with already.

The story goes that the godly Celestials came to Earth to conduct experiments on the planet’s most primitive beings, resulting in three wildly different new species. One of these new creations would come to be known as the Eternals. Among the other two species, one would be able to look at the Eternals as saviors, while the others would see them enemies.