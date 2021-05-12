Emily Blunt Addresses Fantastic Four Rumors And Playing A Superheroine In New Interview

Emily Blunt: That is fan-casting. No one has received a phone call. That’s just people saying, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?’

Howard Stern: Are you too good of an actress to really take that role seriously? Maybe the whole genre of superhero movies is beneath you.

Blunt: It’s not that it’s beneath me. I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.—it would’ve been amazing … but I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t.