Could Anthony Mackie Appear In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Here’s The New Captain America’s Thoughts

That certainly sounds like a man who’s willing to visit Wakanda as a moment’s notice. Given how often mini-crossovers happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe nowadays, whether it’s Hulk showing up in Thor: Ragnarok or Doctor Strange popping into the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, it certainly wouldn’t be the weirdest thing for Sam Wilson to fly into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, particularly since it was Shuri’s Wakandan Design Group that made his Captain America costume. Even if there’s no room for Sam to participate in Black Panther 2’s main narrative, it might be fun to briefly spot him in Wakanda as he’s waiting for his flight suit to get tweaked or repaired.