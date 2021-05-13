Angelina Jolie Confirms Dealbreakers In Relationships After Split, Lengthy Divorce From Brad Pitt

Everyone has their personal dealbreakers when it comes to love and relationships. Someone’s constant inability to show up on time would drive my best friend crazy, but I don’t really mind (probably because I’m usually the same way). For some people, their list of no-nos is short, while others have an entire novel’s worth. For Angelina Jolie, who's been split up from fellow actor Brad Pitt for several years now, the latter rings true.
In a recent interview on Daily Pop! with E! News, Angelina Jolie, who's leading the upcoming action film Those Who Wish Me Dead, revealed a bit about her dating dealbreakers. In her words:
I probably have a very long list. I’ve been alone for a long time now. [laughs].
There's nothing wrong with having standards, especially after such a contentious split. I’m talking, of course, about Angelina Jolie’s divorce from Brad Pitt. Jolie said she’s been alone for a long time, and she’s right - she originally filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in late 2016. By that point, Brangelina had officially been together since 2006, but didn’t get engaged until 2012 and didn’t marry until 2014.
Luckily, Angelina Jolie has a solid support system. The Maleficent actress has six children, three biological (with Brad Pitt being the father) and three adopted. Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), Vivenne (12), and Knox (12) definitely take up most of Jolie’s time, but she likes it that way. As she noted:
I’m very fortunate, I have six very capable children. Of course, you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I gotta make sure they’re ok. I gotta make sure they’re mentally ok.’ But honestly, I think a few years ago it switched and they’re kind of thinking, ‘We gotta make sure Mom’s ok.’ They take really good care of me and we’re such a team so I am very, very lucky. I worry, I’m always the one that worries, but I adore them. They’re cool people.
Her children have come to bat for her in more ways than one. Maddox Jolie-Pitt recently testified against his father, Brad Pitt, after Angelina Jolie filed new documents accusing her ex-husband of domestic abuse. Maddox Jolie-Pitt was part of a Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services investigation in 2016 after an alleged incident involving Pitt, although the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor was cleared of any wrongdoing.
Amidst these custody battles and court dates, Angelina Jolie has somehow found the time to the big screen. Her next film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, will mark a return to action for the actress, who said in her interview with E! News that she hadn’t done an action film in “about 10 years.” Keeping the action ball rolling, Jolie is also set to appear in the upcoming Marvel film Eternals as Thena. Some footage just dropped, and the Internet lost its mind. Although Angelina Jolie is only present for a few seconds, she wastes no time in reminding us just how badass she can be.
If you need me, I’ll be streaming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.