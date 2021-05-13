Angelina Jolie Confirms Dealbreakers In Relationships After Split, Lengthy Divorce From Brad Pitt

Amidst these custody battles and court dates, Angelina Jolie has somehow found the time to the big screen. Her next film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, will mark a return to action for the actress, who said in her interview with E! News that she hadn’t done an action film in “about 10 years.” Keeping the action ball rolling, Jolie is also set to appear in the upcoming Marvel film Eternals as Thena. Some footage just dropped, and the Internet lost its mind. Although Angelina Jolie is only present for a few seconds, she wastes no time in reminding us just how badass she can be.