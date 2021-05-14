Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers Of The Flower Moon Has Hit A Snag After Robert De Niro Injury, But It's Not All Bad News

Robert De Niro has suffered an injury while in Oklahoma for the filming of Killers of the Flower Moon and has headed home to recover. Luckily the injury did not take place off set, so it was not during production, and it doesn’t look like it will impact Killers of the Flower Moon too much. TMZ was told that De Niro’s injury won’t affect production and that they have already filmed all of the esteemed actors’ scenes that were needed for the film. Fans who have marked their calendar for the Apple movie can rest assured that it is still on schedule for release in 2022.