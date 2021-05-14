Is The Saw Franchise Actually A Soap Opera In Disguise?

Jigsaw’s Will Caused A Huge, Duplicitous Squabble

Perhaps the largest soap opera trapping that Saw would see in its thematic midst is a good old fashioned last will and testament. The only difference being the prize is who gets to survive the Jigsaw legacy, as Saw: The Final Chapter would see Detective Hoffman and Jill Tuck finishing their game of cat and mouse that had been running several movies straight. Jill was supposed to test Hoffman as part of John’s last wishes, which led to the crooked detective straight up killing Ms. Tuck in the final film. Boil it all down to the basic nuts and bolts, and it’s another case of someone not liking the results of a will and getting dirty to fight back against said mistreatment.