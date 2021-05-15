The Woman In the Window: 5 Big Differences Between The Book And The Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Spoiler alert! The following story contains spoilers for The Woman in the Window, both the Netflix movie and the book by A.J. Finn, if you don’t want to know what happens, you should stop reading now.

At long last, audiences are able to see The Woman in the Window movie, released by Netflix and based on the book of the same title by A.J. Finn. Amy Adams stars as the agoraphobic Anna Fox, who witnesses a crime across the street (or did she?) but can’t get the police to believe her. So after a studio transfer, rewrites, reshoots and other delays, what were the biggest differences between the Netflix film and the book?