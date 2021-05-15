Pulp Fiction’s Bruce Willis And John Travolta Are Finally Reuniting For New Movie

Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction still endures as one of the best and most influential movies of the past 30 years. Many consider it Tarantino’s best film and, to this day, its iconic dialogue is regurgitated by film fans more than ever. Even today, questions about the film are still being addressed by Tarantino himself. Bruce Willis and John Travolta both had iconic parts in the masterpiece that is Pulp Fiction and, now, they are finally reuniting for a new movie.