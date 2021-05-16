Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Wins The Box Office As Angelina Jolie's Those Who Wish Me Dead Provides Little Competition

So what happened with Those Who Wish Me Dead? For starters, it didn't hit terribly high on the buzz meter, as it barely clings to "Fresh" status on Rotten Tomatoes with its 63 percent consensus rating, and exit polling by CinemaScore resulted in a "B". But what's not super clear at this point is if the movie had little big screen appeal, or simply little appeal in general – and that's not something we'll know until more information is provided about HBO Max statistics. It's possible that the new film was actually a huge hit among subscribers to the streaming service, and possibly didn't feel that it warranted the full big screen experience. If that's the case, it would be an interesting case to examine in the on-going battle between theatrical and digital distribution. In the last few months Warner Bros. has done quite well playing in that arena, with hits like Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong and Simon McQuoid's Mortal Kombat, but their latest release seems to be a horse of a different color.