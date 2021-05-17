Fast And Furious Video Shows The Badass Women Of F9 Including Cardi B

The Fast and the Furious hasn’t shied away from getting women behind the wheel. Hit up Michelle Rodriguez’s Wikipedia page and you’ll find a lengthy list of the various cars her character Letty Ortiz has driven throughout the action series, similar to male lead Vin Diesel. And in the upcoming ninth installment in the iconic Fast & Furious franchise, aptly titled F9, women are taking the lead. A new video is hyping this up, including the debut of Cardi B.