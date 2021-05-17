The Pet Sematary Prequel Just Took A Massive Step Forward, And May Not Be A Prequel Anymore

It will be curious to see how this project develops, and particularly how it makes itself distinct from the two adaptations of Pet Sematary that we've already seen. It's probably for the best that it won't be a prequel/origin story, as that doesn't really sound like it would have been the best direction for the property, but one big trap that the film will have to avoid is just telling the same story again with a different set of characters. The so-called Micmac Burial Ground in the book doesn't have a ton of diversity in its power, so how exactly that will be done is unclear. But now that's Lindsey Beer's job to figure out!