Walt Disney World Just Put Another Nail In The Coffin Of MagicBands

I'm certainly one that is sad to see MagicBands go away simply because they were so convenient. You could leave otherwise necessary items in your hotel room because if you were staying on Walt Disney World property you just didn't need anything else. I'm also one who had significant battery problems with my phone during my last Walt Disney World trip, which has the potential to cause issues for many guests. Walt Disney World has its own app that you may need to refer to often while trying to access virtual queues, make dining reservations, or play the games that are available to play while waiting in lines. If you do all that, you'll want to bring extra batteries to make sure everything stays charged.