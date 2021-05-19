news

After Epcot Fixed Ride In Hilariously Low Tech Way, 3 Beloved Characters Have Finally Returned To Former Glory

The Three Caballeros

DIsney's audio-animatronics are incredibly complex pieces of machinery that can do some pretty amazing things. Some of the newest versions of the technology have allowed characters to dance, walk freely, or even fly through the air. But you can't have tech like that without seeing it break down now and then. That's what happened at Epcot to the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros earlier this year. The ride lost one Caballero in early January, before losing all three by the end of the month, but now the band is back together.

For the last several months the finale of the Gran Fiesta Tour has been represented in about the most low tech way possible, with cardboard cutouts of Donald Duck, Panchito Pistoles, and José Carioca standing in where fully functional animatronic characters once stood. But overnight, the Three Caballeros were returned to the end of the ride, after all three received a major tech overhaul. Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley posted about the update and the history of these particular figures.

In early January the Donald Duck animatronic ceased functioning, and was pulled from the ride. For a couple of weeks a small plant stood in for him while the other two characters continued to do their thing. However, by the end of January all three were pulled and replaced by static images. That's what guests continued to see through yesterday. Those visiting the ride this morning however, were greeted by the animatronics once again.

It's great to see these three back where they belong, and the fact that it took about four months to get them back has now been explained by the fact that Walt Disney Imagineering wasn't simply fixing one broken animatronic, but completely overhauling all three. The post talks about the history of these particular animatronics, that were build along with Magic Kingdom 50 years ago, but have actually spent time as part of multiple shows in multiple parks around the world. With that sort of history, it's great to see them restored.

Seeing them back also indicates a renewed commitment to the attraction. Many felt that seeing the cheap and dirty way the animatronics were replaced, and the fact that they were gone for so long, showed a lack of desire by Walt Disney World to invest in the ride. There have been rumors that Gran Fiesta Tour, which has been running in its current incarnation since 2007, could be line to get replaced, possibly with a new attraction based on Pixar's Coco.

While a new ride is still a possibility, that update could still be down the line. And considering that these three animatronics have traveled the world, even if they end up getting replaced sooner rather than later, it doesn't mean we've seen the last of them. And thus, spending the time and money on the upgrade was probably worthwhile either way.

Up Next

Epcot Is Testing Its New Nighttime Show, And Universal Studios Has The Best Will Smith Burn
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Walt Disney World Just Put Another Nail In The Coffin Of MagicBands news 20h Walt Disney World Just Put Another Nail In The Coffin Of MagicBands Dirk Libbey
Epcot Is Testing Its New Nighttime Show, And Universal Studios Has The Best Will Smith Burn news 2d Epcot Is Testing Its New Nighttime Show, And Universal Studios Has The Best Will Smith Burn Dirk Libbey
The Force Is With Justin Timberlake's Kid As They Celebrate Trip At Walt Disney World news 2d The Force Is With Justin Timberlake's Kid As They Celebrate Trip At Walt Disney World Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
In The Heights Jun 11, 2021 In The Heights Rating TBD
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier 7
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Talk Why Hollywood Can Really Suck But How Kevin Hart Is One Of The Nicest Guys In The Biz TBD Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Talk Why Hollywood Can Really Suck But How Kevin Hart Is One Of The Nicest Guys In The Biz Rating TBD
SEAL Team’s David Boreanaz Has A Message For Fans After The Cancel/Renew Fight For Season 5 TBD SEAL Team’s David Boreanaz Has A Message For Fans After The Cancel/Renew Fight For Season 5 Rating TBD
The Batman Offered New Look At Robert Pattinson’s Suit, And The Fans Have Thoughts TBD The Batman Offered New Look At Robert Pattinson’s Suit, And The Fans Have Thoughts Rating TBD
Netflix New Releases: The Ice Road and Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming June 2021 TBD Netflix New Releases: The Ice Road and Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming June 2021 Rating TBD
Take Out Girl Writers Want To Clear Up A Big Misconception About The Movie TBD Take Out Girl Writers Want To Clear Up A Big Misconception About The Movie Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information