Doctor Strange 2’s Elizabeth Olsen Reveals How Much She Knew About The Sequel During WandaVision

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its tight security, and the cast and crew are subject to intense protocols to keep each new project spoiler-free. Elizabeth Olsen has been playing Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch for years, and she recently explained how much she knew about Doctor Strange 2 while filming WandaVision for Disney+.
The Scarlet Witch is clearly going to be a major character in Phase Four of the MCU and beyond, as Elizabeth Olsen starred in WandaVision before starting to work on Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen was recently asked if she knew about the plans for that movie while filming WandaVision, to which she said:
I really wish there was a plan that someone shared with me a little sooner. I found out about Doctor Strange 2 and what the story was before we went for the last 8 weeks of filming WandaVision during the pandemic. I found out in like August. And then I wrapped WandaVision on a Wednesday and flew to England on a Monday.
This is chaos magic, Wanda. It looks like Elizabeth Olsen has been playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch non-stop throughout the last year. But despite being so connected to her signature Avenger, she didn’t film WandaVision armed with the knowledge of what was coming next in Doctor Strange 2.
Elizabeth Olsen’s comments come from her recent appearance on the Awards Chatter podcast. She did a deep dive on her career, including her time playing a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scarlet Witch has become a fan favorite character thanks to WandaVision, so the public is eager for any information about her role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Marvel fans can re-watch Elizabeth Olsen’s time in the MCU so far on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
The series finale of WandaVision did a bunch of set-up for Wanda’s highly anticipated role in Doctor Strange 2. After she transformed into the Scarlet Witch, Agatha Harkens warned that she was more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme, and was destined to destroy the world. It looks like Elizabeth Olsen’s character has gotten much more powerful, especially with the Darkhold in possession.
Unfortunately for Elizabeth Olsen, she was only made privy to Doctor Strange 2 plans when the cast and crew of WandaVision returned to complete the series after temporarily shutting down the set due to COVID-19. As for what those plans are, the fandom is left to wonder and theorize about what happens when these two magical characters finally interact in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 25th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.