Doctor Strange 2’s Elizabeth Olsen Reveals How Much She Knew About The Sequel During WandaVision

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its tight security, and the cast and crew are subject to intense protocols to keep each new project spoiler-free. Elizabeth Olsen has been playing Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch for years, and she recently explained how much she knew about Doctor Strange 2 while filming WandaVision for Disney+.