The Batgirl Movie Just Took A Big Step Forward

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are just coming off their work with Marvel for Ms. Marvel, which will have the Disney studio introducing Kamala Khan to audiences on streaming ahead of the young hero, goes off to star in the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels with Brie Larson. The directors are certainly building a high-profile resume for themselves just in the matter of two years and Batgirl welcomes into the expansive DCEU.