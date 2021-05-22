Zack Snyder's Best Title Sequences, Including Army Of The Dead

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Zack Snyder isn’t everyone’s favorite director and his films aren’t exactly for everyone, but one aspect of his movies that can’t be denied is that few, if any, filmmakers know how to establish tone with a well-crafted opening credits sequence. From his Dawn of the Dead remake in 2004 all the way to his most recent effort, Army of the Dead, Snyder has helped introduce audiences to a world in which they are about to spend a couple of hours, and in remarkable fashion. With songs like “When the Man Comes Around,” “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” and “Viva Las Vegas,” and Snyder’s use of slow-motion, short depth of field, and visceral violence, there’s a lot to take in.