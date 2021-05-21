Army Of The Dead Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Before, Including Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista (Scott Ward)

As the leading man, Scott Ward, in Army of the Dead, it’s not a surprise that you’ve most likely seen Dave Bautista on TV or at the movies. If you’re a fan of Marvel, since 2014, Dave Bautista has had the role of Drax the Destroyer in several Marvel movies, which include the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, as well as both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. If you’re thinking, “no, I’ve definitely seen him somewhere else before,” there are plenty of other options.

You may recognize Dave Bautista from one of the most recent James Bond adaptations, Spectre, where he played Mr. Hinx. Bautista also had a role in Blade Runner 2049as Sapper Morton, where he played the same role in the short film that came before it, 2048: Nowhere to Run. If you’re thinking you haven’t seen him in films, you’re right on that too. Prior to becoming an actor in Hollywood, Dave Bautista had an epic career in the WWE, as Batista, before branching out to acting in films.